Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Dril-Quip worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

