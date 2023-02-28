Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

NYSE WY opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

