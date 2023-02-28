Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 41,610 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after buying an additional 827,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

