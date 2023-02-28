Eaton Vance Management Has $18.82 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $170.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

