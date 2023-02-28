Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,091,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 441,524 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $94,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vale by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Vale Trading Down 0.2 %

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3542 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

