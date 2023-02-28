Eaton Vance Management Has $20.50 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

