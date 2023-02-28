Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,491 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of IAC worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in IAC in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

