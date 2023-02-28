Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 24,343 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.49% of Merit Medical Systems worth $80,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

