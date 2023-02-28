Eaton Vance Management Has $21.87 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $21,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after buying an additional 1,022,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

