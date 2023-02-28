Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78.38 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.38% of Spire worth $78,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

