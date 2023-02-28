Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 38,596 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.05% of National Health Investors worth $74,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

