Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.38% of Hub Group worth $77,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.