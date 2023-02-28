Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,449 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.07% of Kemper worth $81,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.95. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

