Eaton Vance Management Sells 94,262 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,262 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,092,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

