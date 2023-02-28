Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 248,155 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $83,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

