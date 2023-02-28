Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Global X US Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

