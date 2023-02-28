Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,671,086 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,671,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $76,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Insmed Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $60,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,889.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.56. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.