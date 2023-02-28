NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

