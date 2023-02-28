Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 31,965 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $84,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 96,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

FSS stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

