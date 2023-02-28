Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of Workiva worth $82,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 75.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Workiva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.