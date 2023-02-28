Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Evolent Health worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

