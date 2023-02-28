Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $243.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $253.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $215.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.