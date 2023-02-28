Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.
Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.3 %
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.