Eaton Vance Management Acquires 12,525 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

COO stock opened at $332.30 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

