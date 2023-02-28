Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 19,711 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

