OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

