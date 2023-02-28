Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $66,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.