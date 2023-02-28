557,943 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 557,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

