Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

