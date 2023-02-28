Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMCI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

TMCI stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,357.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,357.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Mott sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,207,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,437 shares of company stock worth $11,910,836. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.