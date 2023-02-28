Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4,881.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $1,183,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $14,943,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at $4,283,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

