OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $356,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Price Performance

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

