Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 9,135 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,760 shares of company stock valued at $51,043,647 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

