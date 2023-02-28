Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

