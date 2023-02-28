Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.12 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

