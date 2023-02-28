Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,973 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

