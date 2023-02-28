Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Albany International worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 208.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

