M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

