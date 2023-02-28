Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

