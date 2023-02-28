Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $93.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

