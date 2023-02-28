The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

