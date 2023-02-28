Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.43% of Steel Partners worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLP opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

