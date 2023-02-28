Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

