Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

