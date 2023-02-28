Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.13 Million Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $9,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Biohaven by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,587,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth $2,393,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

