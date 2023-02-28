Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,735 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 197,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,172 shares of company stock valued at $8,412,139. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

