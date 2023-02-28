Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Marine Products Price Performance

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

