Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 116,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

