Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 11,490 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 147,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

