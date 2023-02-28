Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

