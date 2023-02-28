Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,700 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,447,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gentex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

